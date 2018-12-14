Applegreen announces drop in fuel prices by 5 cent a litre

Back to Petrol prices Ireland Home

Applegreen have announced they will be reducing fuel prices by 5 cent a litre in the run-up to the festive season.

The lower cost fuel is available at all service stations in the Republic from today.

The discount is being introduced to spread Christmas cheer, the company says.

Applegreen Head of Operations Conor Lucey said “Our national price drop of 5c per litre on fuelgood fuel will be welcomed by motorists across the Republic of Ireland.

We are committed to our “low fuel prices always” promise and are delighted we can help our customers hard-earned cash go that bit further at this time of year.

Applegreen was established in 1992 and now has 368 sites in Ireland, the UK and the US.

KEYWORDS:

ApplegreenFuel Prices
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland