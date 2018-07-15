Appeal for witnesses to fatal Mayo crash

Gardaí in Swinford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co Mayo yesterday.

At 6.45pm, gardaí and emergency services were called to a single car crash on the N5 at Ballinvoher near Swinford.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a man in 70s, was seriously injured when his SUV left the road and struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Mayo for a post-mortem examination. The local Coroner has been notified.

The crash site and vehicle have been technically examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094-9252990 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

