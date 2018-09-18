Appeal for witnesses to armed robbery in Ballymena

Back to Ireland Home

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery in Ballymena, Co Antrim last night.

Just before midnight, three men wearing balaclavas entered a house at the Pillar Brae Road through a window.

They were armed with a gun, a crowbar and a hatchet.

A man who was inside at the time was struck on the head and left badly shaken.

A sum of money was taken.

The three men left the scene on foot.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Antrim, Crime

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland