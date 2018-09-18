Appeal for witnesses to armed robbery in Ballymena
Police in the North are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery in Ballymena, Co Antrim last night.
Just before midnight, three men wearing balaclavas entered a house at the Pillar Brae Road through a window.
They were armed with a gun, a crowbar and a hatchet.
A man who was inside at the time was struck on the head and left badly shaken.
A sum of money was taken.
The three men left the scene on foot.
