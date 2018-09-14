Appeal for witnesses following fatal Donegal crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash at Listillion, Letterkenny, Co Donegal on September 6.

The two-car road accident happened at around 7.45pm and involved a black Mazda 3 and a Red Toyota Hilux pick up.

A 55-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have witnessed the collision or either of the cars prior to the fatal crash and those with ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were on the Letterkenny to Stranorlar Road between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday evening.

Anyone with information should contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk