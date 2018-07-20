Appeal for teenage boy missing from Dublin

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to the public for help finding 17-year-old Mario Tache.

Mario, from Balbriggan, Co Dublin is 5ft 8” in height, with short black hair, brown eyes and of slight build.

He was last seen on Main Street, Naas on June 11, but there have been a number of unconfirmed sightings in the north Dublin area in recent weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk