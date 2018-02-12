Appeal for missing Dublin teenager Jason Collins

There is an appeal for information on a missing teenager in Dublin.

16-year-old Jason Collins was last seen at around 6.45pm on the evening of Tuesday, February 6 on Main Street in Swords.

He is described as being 5'8" with brown short hair and blue eyes and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a red Nike jumper, black coat, grey bottoms and grey runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

16-year-old Jason Collins.

- Digital Desk