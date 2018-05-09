Appeal for man, 38, missing from Dublin since December

Gardaí have appealed for information on a man missing since last year.

Polish national Sebastian Betka, 38, was last seen in mid-December 2017 in the Pembroke St, Dublin 2 area.

He is 186-190cm tall, has short brown balding hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sebastian or who can help find him is asked to contact Pearse St Garda Station on 01-6669000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk