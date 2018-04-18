Appeal for information as man, 89, missing from Wexford since January

Gardaí in Wexford have renewed their appeal for information in relation to missing person William Busher, 89.

William was last seen on January 4 in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members the following day.

He is 5ft 10’ in height, of medium build and has short grey hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Investigating officers are asking farmers and homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses.

They are also asking hotel and bed and breakfast owners to check guest lists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

