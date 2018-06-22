Appeal for help in tracing tourist last seen in Cork and who has been missing for a month

Gardai in Cork are asking for help in finding a tourist who has been missing for over a month.

43-year-old Quadra Abed Abbassi is on holiday in Ireland and was last seen leaving her accommodation in Cork city on the 14th of May.

She was only reported missing two days ago.

Quadra is described as 5'6" tall, of slight build and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who's seen her is asked to contact Gardai.

Quadra Abed Abbassi

Meanwhile, a teenager has gone missing from her home in Galway.

Diane Limsipson was last seen in Loughrea on Wednesday afternoon, wearing blue jeans.

The 16-year-old, who is described as thin and about four foot eight in height, has brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone who can help find her is asked to contact Gardai.

Diane Limsipson

- Digital Desk