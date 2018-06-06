Appeal for driver of of Opel car who may have witnessed fatal crash
Gardaí are anxious to speak to a driver who may have witnessed a fatal crash in Ennis.
The crash between a red Ford Transit van and a white articulated Volvo truck at Junction 13 Southbound on the M18 at Ennis happened at 12:48pm yesterday.
A man in his sixties who was driving the van died. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.
Gardaí wish to speak to the male driver of a dark coloured Opel Insignia saloon car who may have witnessed the incident.
Ennis Garda Station can be contacted on (065) 6848100.
Digital Desk
