Antrim tech manufacturer to lay off 125 workers

A Co Antrim tech manufacturer is to axe 125 jobs, it was announced today.

Staff at the Carrickfergus site of Sensata Technologies were informed of intended redundancies earlier today.

Graeme Thompson, UK general manager, said: "Following a review of our operations and in response to a drop in expected demand for some of the products currently manufactured in Northern Ireland, the company regrets to announce that we will potentially be reducing the workforce at our site in Carrickfergus by 125 people.

"This has been a very difficult decision and all possible alternatives were explored before it was taken. Our focus now is on providing support to the affected employees and their families."

It is providing career transition advice and assistance.

The global business, which makes tyre pressure monitoring systems, established itself in Northern Ireland in 2014 when it took over Schrader Electronics.

It will hold a collective consultation period with employees, during which proposed alternatives to compulsory redundancy will be considered.

Mr Thompson reiterated the company's commitment to maintaining its manufacturing base in Northern Ireland and said expected production levels for other lines remained steady.

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said it was important Northern Ireland had a functioning government as soon as possible.

"The announcement of the potential loss of 125 jobs at the Sensata plant in Carrick comes as another serious blow to the town.

"Coming in the wake of last month's announcement of the possible closure of Kilroot power station, today's news marks a bleak start to the new year for East Antrim."

