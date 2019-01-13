Anti-racism event to be held in Rooskey after fire at hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

An anti-racism event will take place in Rooskey in Co Leitrim today.

The Shannon Key West hotel following the fire.

The event will be held at the scene of a suspicious fire at the Shannon Key West Hotel and gets underway at 12.30pm this afternoon.

The fire on Thursday night caused extensive smoke damage to the hotel which was earmarked as a direct provision centre for asylum seekers.

Gardaí say there are investigating all possible causes of the blaze.

Today's rally has been organised by the Leitrim and Roscommon United against Racism group.

Organisers say the gathering intends to "reject the kind of casual racism that is increasingly directed at members of ethnic minorities, asylum seekers and refugees".

In a Facebook post, the group said they want an end to the Direct Provision system and they are opposed to "the manner in which Direct Provision centres are imposed without consultation on small communities".

"We will welcome support from local people - but also from those from outside the area that want to say no to racism and the Direct Provision system," the group said.