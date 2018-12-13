Anti-Eviction Bill passed in the Dáíl
The government has lost a Dáíl vote on a bill preventing landlords from evicting people into homelessness.
The Solidarity-People Before Profit bill includes a ban on renovating a property as grounds for ending a lease.
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the Anti-Eviction Bill risked undermining the rental sector.
However, it has been passed by 46 votes to 39, with Fianna Fáíl abstaining.
The proposed legislation now goes to committee stage.
Solidarity People Before Profit Anti-Eviction Bill passes to the next stage ✊ #BanEvictions #Dail @solidarityie pic.twitter.com/uhOUq4xd8g— People Before Profit (@pb4p) December 13, 2018
