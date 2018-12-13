Anti-Eviction Bill passed in the Dáíl

The government has lost a Dáíl vote on a bill preventing landlords from evicting people into homelessness.

The Solidarity-People Before Profit bill includes a ban on renovating a property as grounds for ending a lease.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the Anti-Eviction Bill risked undermining the rental sector.

However, it has been passed by 46 votes to 39, with Fianna Fáíl abstaining.

The proposed legislation now goes to committee stage.