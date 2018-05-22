Anti-abortion campaigners tell Govt to 'man-up' and provide alternatives to abortion

The Government has been told to 'man-up' and provide more supports for pregnant women as an alternative to abortion.

Love Both have said if there is a No vote, other legislation could be looked at to address the hard cases like rape and fatal foetal abnormality.

However, the Attorney General has advised that cannot happen while the 8th amendment is in place.

Consultant Obstetrician Dr Trevor Hayes says the hard cases could be dealt with another way.

Dr Trevor Hayes. Pic: Collins

Dr Hayes said: "If on the 25th No arrives, it will be a possibility that we can go back to the drawing board and secure some legislation for the exceptional cases.

"I would encourage the Government to man-up and start providing funding for pregnant women, start providing homes for the homeless pregnant women."

But the Government said their advice from the Attorney General is that no such legislation could come in while the Eighth Amendment is in place, because it would be unconstitutional.

He also commented on Ireland's reputation as a safe country to give birth.

He said: "Sadly this government is trying to overturn decades of Irish medical practice that has allowed us to become one of the safest countries in the world for unborn children and their mothers.

"Introducing abortion for healthy babies in otherwise healthy pregnancies for no reason is extreme and unnecessary.

"What has disgusted me is the fact that huge fears are being created by certain doctors and politicians for no reason other than to push the political agenda of introducing abortion."