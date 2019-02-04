Another outcome to Withdrawal Agreement 'not realistic' – Dutch foreign minister

The Dutch foreign minister has said another outcome to the Withdrawal Agreement is “not realistic” during a visit to the border.

Stef Blok travelled to Co. Louth today to learn more about the implications of a crash Brexit on border communities and said hearing first-hand the effects of the Troubles “was very different” from reading about it.

“The backstop is not there because the European Union asked for it, but because the UK has drawn a number of red lines,” Mr Blok said.

“It is the result of more than two years of negotiations, so after two-and-a-half years of negotiations, it’s not very realistic to expect that there will be a completely different outcome.

At the border with Dutch Minister for Foreign Affairs @ministerBlok - Thanks to the Netherlands for their continued support in the #Brexit process. pic.twitter.com/7H8F0VrMxB — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) February 4, 2019

“The EU has shown unity throughout negotiations and there is no reason to change that unity, we are willing to listen to any proposals made by the UK, but until now there haven’t been any specific proposals.

“This is a border that is not really a border, it’s like something you would see between two municipalities.

“I have heard from people who have lived here all their life, there was violence, their lives were influenced by the situation here and they don’t want to return to it.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to travel to Brussels in the coming days, following last week’s vote in the UK's House of Commons which urged her to negotiate an alternative to the backstop.

Mrs May has said she will travel armed with “a fresh mandate” to “agree a pragmatic solution” for Brexit.

Minister of state for European affairs Helen McEntee and representatives from InterTradeIreland and Co-operation Ireland joined Mr Blok on the visit.

“We’ve always said that we will take on board any proposal, but we’ve spent two years looking at every possibility and what we have come up with is the backstop,” Ms McEntee said.

“We’re almost two weeks on from the vote, and we are yet to see any proposals that we believe would work.

“To ask Ireland to compromise now from what we see as an integral part is like asking us to compromise on the Good Friday Agreement, to compromise on the peace we have collectively achieved.

“This is not about scaremongering, this is about protecting peace which has taken 20 years to develop which is still very fragile.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will host a bilateral dinner for Mr Blok this evening to discuss Brexit and other global issues.

Mrs May is also expected to visit Belfast on Tuesday.

- Press Association