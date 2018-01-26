Anonymous donor gives €3m to UCD for new athletics track

An anonymous donor has given €3m to UCD for a new athletics track.

The college has been on a waiting list for funding since the old track on the Belfield campus was ripped up six years ago.

Work is due to get underway on the €1.6m design which will include a long jump and hammer cage.

The philanthropic donation will also mean there is money left over to maintain the track for the next twenty years.



