Annual Amnesty International report highlights major issues for Ireland

Ireland's strict abortion laws have come under scrutiny in Amnesty International's annual report.

The "State of the World's Human Rights" report also draws attention to the lack of access to housing and discrimination against Travellers.

Colm O'Gorman from Amnesty International Ireland says there are two other huge issues that were highlighted.

He said: "It also raises issues about historic violation of women's human rights, most particularly the failure to establish an independent power and effective investigation into human rights abuses in the Magdalene Laundries, children's institutions and Mother and Baby homes.

"It also flags poor living conditions in Direct Provision."