Animals beginning to starve as fodder crisis worsens

Animals across the country are reportedly starving as the fodder crisis deepens.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture are meeting with the main co-ops again today to discuss their response.

Minister Michael Creed has also announced a national review of fodder supplies following months of wet weather.

Farmer and News Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal Hannah Quinn-Mulligan says it is a dire situation.

"I've been talking to vets, and vets have been telling me that they go into yards and animals are hungry, and we have to think of the mental strain that's putting on farmers," she said.

"No-one wants to see hungry animals. I could not imagine, as a farmer myself, anything worse than listening to animals bawling with hunger."

- Digital desk