Anger as rental homes make up 70% of Inchicore redevelopment

A Junior Minister is writing to councillors to try and block the Housing Minister's plans for the redevelopment of what was one of the most disadvantaged areas in the country.

Catherine Byrne has publicly clashed with Eoghan Murphy over the proposal to build 470 homes on the former St Michael's Estate in Inchicore.

The plans include social housing and the renting of homes at below-market rates.

However, Minister Byrne is unhappy with the ratio of rented homes to permanent ones:

"There's over 70% proposed for the site and I don't think rental brings stability," she said

"People are very much in favour of having affordable housing on the site where young people can buy into and settle here and put down their roots and rear their children."

