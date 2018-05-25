Anastasia Kriegel: Gardaí warn against vigilante attacks after two teens arrested

Update 10am: Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Anastasia Kriegel in Dublin.

DNA testing was carried out, CCTV footage has been reviewed while students at Ana's school were asked to file out questionnaires from Gardaí.

Gardaí have also warned people in the area not to take matters into their own hands amid fears of vigilante attacks.

Ana Kriegel was last seen alive in St Catherine's Park - close to her home in Leixlip on Monday the 14th of May.

Her naked body was found at a derelict farm building on the Clonee road in Lucan three days later - a postmortem revealed she was sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

Earlier: Two teens arrested as part of Anastasia Kriegel murder investigation

Gardaí have confirmed that two juvenile males arrested yesterday as part of the investigation into the murder of Anastasia Kriegel remain in custody.

They are being held at two separate Dublin Garda Stations.

The 14-year-old was found murdered at a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan are of Dublin last week.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into her death, studying DNA evidence and CCTV footage from the area.

Ana, as she was also known, was last seen at St Catherine's Park at 5.30pm last Monday, close to the disused house where her body was found.

Anyone with information, or who can assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Lucan garda station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

