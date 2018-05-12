An Post welcomes new deal to modernise the network

An Post has welcomed the Irish Postmaster's decision to sign up to a new deal to modernise the network.

It allows for a €50m investment in expanding services and agrees there will be no compulsory closures of post offices around the country.

Debbie Byrne, the Managing Director of An Post Retail, says it's the start of an exciting future for a new look An Post.

She said: "I think what's really important is that 80% of members have voted in favour of the deal.

"This is a real vote of confidence in the deal and that it's overwhelmingly passed which demonstrates a shared vision between An Post, individual postmasters and the IPU themselves."

- Digital Desk