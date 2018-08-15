An Post initiates voluntary redundancy scheme

An Post has initiated a voluntary redundancy scheme that could see up to 300 staff leaving the organisation.

In a statement the company says the latest offering is for managers and staff across its corporate centre and support services.

It has identified in excess of 250 full-time roles that could be made redundant.

As part of the plans the location of An Post's Headquarters at Dublin's GPO is being reviewed.

