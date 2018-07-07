An Post drone 'Postman Padraig' delivers its first parcel

An Post has delivered its first ever parcel by a drone nicknamed 'Postman Padraig'.

The company says it is very early days but they are hoping the successful delivery will help complement their service in rural areas.

The first delivery was a trinket to a customer in a lighthouse in Clare Island in County Mayo.

FIRST FLIGHT An Post has just carried out Ireland’s first ever autonomous parcel delivery from mainland to island using a drone. Just after 3.30pm on Thursday we delivered a parcel by drone from Roonagh Pier in Mayo to Clare Island #DeliveringTheFuture pic.twitter.com/rBX7WYHI8p — An Post (@Postvox) July 6, 2018

An Post's Angus Laverty says the mission was a test for the company: "The journey took about 11 minutes.

"It's a standard drone with a container which will hold the small parcel.

"We've been working on this for a number of months and we're very glad to get it completed."

Digital Desk