An Post deliver over 100,000 parcels over Christmas season
An Post says this Christmas was their busiest ever for parcel deliveries.
Over 100,000 parcels were delivered each day - up 50% compared to this time last year.
The company says the rise in online shopping played a major part.
An Post's Mails and Parcels Managing Director Garrett Bridgeman says the demand wasn't something they anticipated:
"It has been our busiest Christmas period ever with our parcel volumes up over 50% on last year. With some retailers, it has been up over 70% over last year," he said.
"(It) really exceeded all forecasts," he added.
