An Post deliver over 100,000 parcels over Christmas season

An Post says this Christmas was their busiest ever for parcel deliveries.

Over 100,000 parcels were delivered each day - up 50% compared to this time last year.

The company says the rise in online shopping played a major part.

An Post's Mails and Parcels Managing Director Garrett Bridgeman says the demand wasn't something they anticipated:

"It has been our busiest Christmas period ever with our parcel volumes up over 50% on last year. With some retailers, it has been up over 70% over last year," he said.

"(It) really exceeded all forecasts," he added.

