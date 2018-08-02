An Post confirms 161 post offices may close

An Post has confirmed that 161 post offices might close.

It comes after they confirmed the same number of postmasters applied for the company's voluntary retirement package.

In a statement this evening the company says the list of post offices closing will be issued at the end of August, once the details have been confirmed with each Postmaster.

An Post, the Irish Postmasters Union and postmasters are in agreement that the consolidation of the network and the subsequent transfer of business to neighbouring offices is essential to the sustainability of the overall network and the continued provision of services in local communities.

Mail delivery and collection services are not affected.

An Post reaffirmed its commitment that communities of over 500 people will have a post office and that over 95% of the population will be within 15km of at least one post office. All island post offices are being retained.

"Today’s news marks a key point on the journey towards a stronger post office network," said Debbie Byrne, MD of An Post Retail.

Some closures were inevitable in a network that has been largely unchanged for many years.

"The consolidation of post office business will strengthen the remaining post offices, and the development of a wide range of new services over the coming months and years will see a reinvigorated network across 950 post offices.

"We appreciate that these decisions have not been easy for the individual Postmasters and we are grateful for their dedication over many years of service in their communities."