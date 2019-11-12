An Irish player has won €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillions

By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot - worth almost €105m - however someone is €500,000 richer.

One Irish player matched five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw to scoop the top €500,000 prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Carlow.

The numbers selected in the main draw were 1, 21, 23, 25, 39 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 4.

Two Irish players matched four numbers and two Lucky Stars to win €2,691.


The numbers selected in the Plus draw were 5, 13, 22, 39 and 46.

