An Irish player has won €500,000 in tonight's EuroMillions

12/11/2019 - 21:09:00Back to EuroMillions Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot - worth almost €105m - however someone is €500,000 richer.
One Irish player matched five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw to scoop the top €500,000 prize.
The winning ticket was sold in Carlow.
The numbers selected in the main draw were 1, 21, 23, 25, 39 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 4.
Two Irish players matched four numbers and two Lucky Stars to win €2,691.
The numbers selected in the Plus draw were 5, 13, 22, 39 and 46.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 8
- 9
- 21
- 23
- 24
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 4
- 13
- 17
- 25
- 35
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 13
- 17
- 25
- 35
- 10
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €104,800,336
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 54,000 players won prizes in Ireland.
- 1
- 21
- 23
- 25
- 39
- 2
- 4
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 13
- 22
- 39
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 12
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 35
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 10
- 16
- 19
- 21
- 29
- 36
- 17
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Man embraces mother after he is found not guilty of defiling four-year-old boy
A jury today took less than one hour to deliver a unanimous not guilty verdict against a then 15-year-old teenager charged with defiling a four-year-old boy.
'The cross was sitting in our yard' - Father heartbroken after baby's grave vandalised in Limerick
Baby Gary McDonagh passed away in August last year and is buried at Taylor's Cross in Fedamore.
Most Brexit Remainers and Leavers ‘would sacrifice N Ireland’ for preferred outcome
Around four in 10 Britons surveyed said they cared little or not at all about the North.
Gardaí warn of invoice scam that cost two companies €700,000 in recent weeks
Criminals send emails to businesses purporting to be one of their legitimate suppliers, requesting to change bank details to accounts which are controlled by the criminals.
Cork student settles case for €17.5m after 17-year legal battle
Connor Corroon cannot walk unaided, uses a wheelchair and can only speak with the help of special eye gaze technology.
Man, 50, missing from Dublin no longer regarded as missing
Gardaí in Dublin are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 50-year-old missing in Dublin.
Seven years for Kerry man who killed man who set fire to car in family driveway
"His mother's wiser counsel did not prevail at the time," noted the judge, adding that she had seen him searching for a knife in the kitchen press and told him to stay at home.
Taxi driver had secret remote control to add €9 onto fares and used it 280 times, court hears
A taxi driver ripped off passengers 280 times by secretly using a remote control to add €9 to fares without their knowledge, a court has heard.