Amount of packaging recycled in Ireland hit record levels in 2017
28/06/2018 - 08:27:26Back to Recycling Ireland Home
The amount of packaging being recycled in Ireland last year hit record levels.
More than 817,000 tonnes of packaging was recycled in 2017 which was the highest volume ever recorded in this country.
Repak's Annual Report shows Ireland's recycling rates are up 4% from 2016.
The company's Chief Executive Seamus Clancy says households and businesses have done really well to play their part.
"Today the figures tell us that in 2017 we had a record year for recycling in the market, 817,000 tonnes," he said.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here