American tourist saw wife 'lying underneath a farm vehicle' after Gap of Dunloe tragedy

An American tourist whose wife died in a freak accident at the Gap of Dunloe last year has called for further signage along the route.

Don Theiler and his wife travelled to Kerry from Seattle in May 2017 which, as lovers of the outdoors, they expected to be a dream holiday.

A cyclist at the Gap of Dunloe. Photo: File image.

The couple decided to cycle the Gap fo Dunloe, but their outing ended in tragedy.

Don described the incident while speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Miriam programme this morning.

"There was a lot of traffic and at one point, Janet was ahead of me...and went around a very very sharp corner and when I got around the corner I saw her lying underneath a farm vehicle, a truck or jeep pulling a trailer full of lambs," he said.

He told Miriam that his wife had sustained severe internal injuries and had died instantly. When a doctor came, Don said that there was not much that could be done.

With Janet's two daughters at home, Don told Miriam that it was ''by far the hardest calls I've ever made in my life''.

Following the accident, Don has called for more signage to be erected along the route.

''There is a limited amount of signage and controls on the road that I think is not adequate to prevent the kinds of things that have happened now twice in the last 13 months,'' he said.

Having been promised that things would happen, Don said that he is constantly being put off and being told that something would happen after the inquest into Janet's death, which happens next month.

"Three deaths in 13 months is just unacceptable I think," he said.

You can listen to the full interview here:

Digital Desk