Ambulance crew strike action to go ahead tomorrow
21/01/2019 - 13:38:00
500 ambulance personnel are to go ahead with planned strike action tomorrow.
The crew members, who belong to the Psychiatric Nurses Association, will hold pickets outside ambulance bases in Cork, Dublin and other locations across the country between 7am and 5pm.
They are in dispute with the HSE over union recognition.
It is not clear what contingency plans have been put in place to deal with any disruption to ambulance services tomorrow.
