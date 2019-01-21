Ambulance crew strike action to go ahead tomorrow

Back to Ireland Home

500 ambulance personnel are to go ahead with planned strike action tomorrow.

The crew members, who belong to the Psychiatric Nurses Association, will hold pickets outside ambulance bases in Cork, Dublin and other locations across the country between 7am and 5pm.

They are in dispute with the HSE over union recognition.

It is not clear what contingency plans have been put in place to deal with any disruption to ambulance services tomorrow.

KEYWORDS:

AmbulanceHealth
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland