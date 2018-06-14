Almost three-quarters at Oberstown Detention Campus have substance misuse problem

Almost three-quarters of young people at Oberstown Detention Campus in Co Dublin have a substance misuse problem.

A new report by the Lusk centre also shows over half are identified as having a mental health need.

The study by Oberstown Detention Centre aims to give an insight into the adversity and trauma the teens in its care have faced.

52% of young people arriving had either a diagnosis of ADHD or a referral for pysch services.

Over half were not going to school and at least a third had suffered the loss of one or both parents through death or separation.

Oberstown says the report lays bare the challenges it faces in helping young people with complex needs.

It hopes that publishing the information will encourage communities will play their part in helping to turn young offenders' lives around.

