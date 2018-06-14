Almost half a million euro worth of herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Just under half a million euro worth of herbal cannabis has been seized at Dublin Port.

Twenty-four kilograms of the drug with an estimated street value of €480,000 were seized by revenue officers with the help of detector dog Meg.

The consignment containing "goods" had come from Spain and investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.