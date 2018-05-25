Almost a third of renters contacted Threshold in first quarter of the year over tenancy termination
25/05/2018 - 17:39:00Back to Ireland Home
Almost a third of renters have contacted Threshold in the first quarter of this year over tenancy termination.
The housing charity is calling for commercial tenant rights to be extended to domestic renters.
It claims some landlords are abusing the legislation to hike up their rents.
Threshold Chief Executive John-Mark McCafferty wants the Government to ensure the sale of properties are legitimate.
He said:
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here