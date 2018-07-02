Almost 90% of parents think kids have replaced sport with phones, survey finds

Nearly nine out of ten parents think that mobile phones have replaced sport and activity in their kids’ lives.

A new survey by Kelloggs Cúl Camps has also found that children are spending almost two hours a day on a mobile device.

As a long summer of freedom looms over school kids, thoughts turn to how to keep them busy, and sport is a natural fit.

But new research by the sponsor of the GAA Cúl Camps, Kelloggs, found that 86% of parents think that mobiles have replaced physical activity in their kids’ lives.

Almost half those quizzed said they thought their kids preferred being on their mobile or tablet than being active.

While a third said they have to resort to bribery to encourage their kids to take part in sport.

The research also pointed to the fact that children are spending nearly two hours a day on a mobile device, with 15% spending over three hours.

- Digital Desk