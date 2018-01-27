Almost 80% think we should stay in EU even if Brexit results in hard border

Nearly 80% of voters think we should stay in the EU even if Brexit results in a hard border.



Today’s Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows just one in 10 believe Ireland would be better off leaving.



Sentiment to stay in the EU was least strong among Sinn Féin voters even though two thirds said they would prefer to remain even with a hard border.



Former UK Independence party leader Nigel Farage will speak at a conference in Dublin next week discussing the potential for an Irish Exit from the EU.



Nigel Farage.





