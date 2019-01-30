Almost 80% of stray horses seized in Cork city since 2014 have been put down

Nearly 80% of all stray horses seized in Cork city since 2014 have been put down, new figures show.

Of the 258 horses seized by the authorities between 2014 and November 2018, 206 were euthanized, city officials revealed.

Only 34 were reclaimed, with owners forking out almost €1,000 to reclaim their animal, with just 18 horses re-homed through various animal welfare organisations.

The figures have prompted new calls for the establishment of a horse-grazing project in Cork.

Previous attempts to establish the city’s first Traveller horse grazing project failed when Cork County County refused the city council planning permission in late 2017 for a proposed grazing scheme on a 35-acre site on the northern banks of the River Lee near Leemount, on the western outskirts of the city.

County planners said the site is within an area under consideration as a route option for the Cork Northern Ring Road scheme and that the application was “premature” pending the final determination of the route.

Plans for such a project emerged from a horse seminar in the city in March 2013 which heard evidence that such Traveller horse projects have reduced the number of impounded horses, reduced levels of antisocial behaviour, and reduced costs to local authorities of dealing with various horse issues.

A steering group which included, amongst others, representatives of the Traveller Visibility Group (TVG), gardaí, Cork City Council, the ISPCA, the HSE and Cork City Partnership, set about developing plans for such a grazing project in Cork.

The city identified a site its owns at Coolymurrahue which, it was hoped, would facilitate the grazing of up to 20 horses owned by 10 families.

But the project faced intense local opposition from residents, and political opposition from county councillors.

The project was however supported by letters from the HSE, the Cork Traveller Women’s Network and Meitheal Mara.

In response to a question from SF Cllr Mick Nugent this week, city officials said they are still working with and supporting the horse initiative steering group, which has secured funding from the Department of Agriculture to deliver equine courses for young Travellers, and to do research and development work with Travellers to "consider the needs of horse owners".

They said the group is still pursuing a horse project, and that the city council will continue to participate in the project.

The council has responsibility for the management of stray horses under the Control of Horses Act 1996. The charge for reclaiming a horse is €835 plus VAT at 23%.

Cllr Nugent expressed concern at the cost but FG Cllr Des Cahill said if you haven’t got €1,000 to reclaim a horse, you shouldn’t keep a horse in the city.

“The welfare of horses is a top priority of the council in situations like this,” he said.