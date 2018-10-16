Almost 550 people waiting for hospital beds today

There are 542 patients waiting for hospital beds this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The INMO's Trolley Watch has found that 382 people are waiting in the emergency departments, while another 160 are in overflow wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The figures show that the country's worst-hit hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 52 patients waiting for beds.

University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital both have 47 people awaiting beds.