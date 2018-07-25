Almost 400 patients on trolleys across the country; CUH worst affected

Almost 400 patients are on trolleys in hospitals around the country today, according to the INMO.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected today.

The nationwide figure today is 396.

That is an increase of 23% on the same day last year when there were 321 patients on trolleys.

The highest numbers of those on trolleys are in Cork University Hospital at 41.

It is closely followed by University Hospital Limerick with 40.

The hospitals with the highest numbers today are as follows: Cork University Hospital -41

University Hospital Limerick - 40

South Tipperary General Hospital – 32

Tallaght University Hospital - 32

- Digital Desk