Almost 40 killed in quadbike accidents in four years

Almost 40 people were killed or injured in crashes involving quadbikes or scramblers over a four-year period.

The Road Safety Authority has said more than 40% involved in this type of accident were aged 18 or under.

Statistics also show that between 2014 and 2017, four people were killed by quads or scramblers.

The RSA and Gardai are warning that children should not be given the vehicles as Christmas presents.

File photo.

Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, said: “The misuse of scramblers and quad-bikes is a public safety issue across Ireland and we can see the disastrous impact this can have on families and the wider community.

"The repercussions of anti-social behaviour arising from the use of these vehicles can be very serious resulting in injuries and fatalities. That is why my Department is working with the Department of Justice and Equality, An Garda Síochána and the RSA to urgently address this issue.”

Mr Keith Synnott, consultant at the National Spinal Injuries Unit in the Mater hospital, outlined the dangers of using quad bikes.

He said: “Quad bikes and scramblers are not toys, they are heavy, dangerous pieces of machinery that can cause life-changing injuries or death. Riders risk spinal injury following a collision on a quad bike or scrambler.

"This could result in paralysis, which can mean being unable to walk or perhaps use your hands to feed yourself and loss of bowel or bladder control. Sometimes, even the inability to breath without the aid of a machine.”

Mr Synnott added that “impacts often happen on areas of uneven ground or as a result of unstable vehicles, especially in the hands of children, leading to people falling and landing awkwardly or the vehicle landing on the rider”

Ms Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the RSA, said: “Every Christmas, these kinds of vehicles are given as presents, so it’s important people know the risks. Quad bikes and scramblers are not toys.

"They are intended to be driven by people who firstly inform themselves of the risk they pose and who are aware of the need for care particularly when driving on uneven ground. Scramblers are also a big problem in the hands of inexperienced and mostly unsupervised children, who are riding them around housing estates, local parks and on the public road, often with no protective clothing whatsoever.

"If you’re planning to gift a quad bike or scrambler this Christmas, please reconsider. If it’s the thought that counts, please think again.”

The number of casualties in collisions where at least one quad bike or scrambler is recorded, 2014 – 2017

Fatal - 4

Injured - 35

Total - 39

The number of casualties in collisions where at least one quad bike or scrambler is recorded and where the person killed or injured was 18 or less, 2014 – 2017

Fatal - 3

Injured - 13

Total - 16

The number of collisions where at least one quad bike or scrambler is recorded, 2014 – 2017

Fatal - 4

Injury - 26

Total - 30

The number of collisions where at least one quad bike or scrambler is recorded and where the person in charge of the vehicle was 18 or less, 2014 - 2017

Fatal - 2

Injury - 10

Total - 12

- Digital Desk