Almost 3,000 student bed spaces built since 2006 in Dublin, Cork and Limerick

Nearly 3,000 student bed spaces have been built since 2016 in Dublin, Cork and Limerick as part of the Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

Construction Information Services said the increase in activity for Student Accommodation is proving to be the most lucrative area for developers.

The Housing Act 2017 allows developers to fast-track planning if they submit plans for 200+ bed-spaces.

There are currently 5,842 under construction and 8,636 at plans granted stage.

The figures have been released ahead of The National Construction Summit in May.