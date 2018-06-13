Almost 30 jobs to be lost in Kerry with fears of more to follow

Up to 27 jobs are to go in job cuts at Liebherr in County Kerry.

SIPTU has tonight expressed shock and disappointment at the news - with further fears of more cuts to follow.

The union says management at the Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. plant in Killarney has confirmed that 27 workers are to lose their jobs in June.

It said that up to 60 jobs are to be lost in July and possibly a further 128 in August.

In a statement released tonight, SIPTU organiser Joe Kelly said: "Our members are shocked and disappointed at the confirmation by the management of Liebherr of the extent of potential job losses at the plant over the coming weeks and months.

"SIPTU representatives were informed yesterday of the scale of potential job losses with 27 workers to be let go at the end of June, up to 60 in July and possibly 128 in August.

"This is a severe blow to the loyal Liebherr workforce, their families and the community in Killarney and surrounding areas. The company has provided steady employment for generations of workers in Kerry.

"SIPTU representatives will meet with management on 26th June to discuss measures to reduce the number of potential job losses and to minimise the impact on those affected."

The company employs over 800 people.