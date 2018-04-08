Almost €2.7m paid to four-star Dublin hotel to house homeless people

A total of €2.68m was paid to a top Dublin hotel to house homeless people over a two-and-a-half year period, it has emerged.

The four-star Gresham hotel stopped housing homeless families last January, after its owners said renovation plans would reduce capacity.

The Sunday Times reports that the overall amount paid by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to hotels was €46.93m last year.

The figures from the DRHE have been released under the freedom of information act.

