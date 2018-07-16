Almost 25% of workers in Dublin spend over an hour travelling to work

Almost a quarter of workers who are based in Dublin spend over an hour travelling to work.

A new Jobs.ie survey shows 83% of people travel during peak commuting times.

Almost half of those surveyed say they would leave the capital for shorter commuting times.

Jobs.ie Marketing Director Safann McCarthy says they are looking for work-life balance.

"We did a survey to the Jobs.ie jobseekers in Dublin and to be honest a lot of them seem to very concerned about...it reflects really work-life balance

"So 83% were saying that they had an issue having to travel during peak commuting times and would much prefer to see if there was options for flexible hours with their employers."

- Digital Desk