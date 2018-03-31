Almost 1,500 people over 75 spent longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys in February

Almost 1,500 people over the age of 75 spent longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys in February.

Latest figures released by the HSE show University Hospital Waterford had 101 such patients in overcrowding areas last month followed by Cork University hospital with 100.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Older People Mary Butler says the current situation disgraceful and insulting and is calling for urgent action.

It's beyond insulting to our older citizens that so many are being left on hospital trolleys for longer than 24 hrs.



1498 over 75 year olds in Feb alone pic.twitter.com/eIskyFqmat — Mary Butler TD (@mary_butler_) March 31, 2018

“It’s a sad indictment of the Government that 1498 of some of our society’s most vulnerable people, the elderly, spent longer than 24 hours lying on trolleys in our Emergency Departments," she said.

"They are afraid of dying lonely and alone on a corridor in a hospital."

“Best practice is for a maximum wait time of six hours for adults, according to HIQA. While of course the staff working in the Emergency Department are doing their best to look after, treat and care for these older people, there is nothing dignified in our mothers, fathers, and grandparents lying on trolleys without basic privacy."

“Ministers Harris and Daly need to make progress on this particular cohort of patients," she said.

- Digital Desk