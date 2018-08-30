Almost 13,000 smuggled cigarettes seized at Rosslare Port

Almost 13,000 smuggled cigarettes have been seized at Rosslare Port by Revenue today.

The ‘Marlborough’ and ‘Kent’ branded cigarettes, with a retail value of over €7,000, were hidden under parcels for delivery by courier.

They were detected with the assistance of detector dog Eva when an Irish registered vehicle was stopped and searched as it disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg.

A Romanian man in his 30s was questioned and a file is being prepared for the DPP with a view to prosecution.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

Revenue’s operations have led to the seizure of in excess of 50 million smuggled cigarettes nationwide in 2018.

Cigarettes seized by Revenue today

Digital Desk