Almost 1 in 5 Garda stations do not have internet connection
16/07/2018 - 07:31:00
Almost 1 in 5 Garda stations still do not have internet connection.
The information was disclosed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in response to a Dáil question.
He revealed that out of 564 operational stations, 111 do not have access to the internet.
It means that Gardaí in these stations cannot log on to the force's internal Pulse computer system.
- Digital Desk
