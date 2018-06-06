Allowance to help 126,000 people with cost of burglar alarm begins this week

Up to 126,000 people who live alone are to get an allowance to help with the cost of installing a burglar alarm.

The telephone allowance scheme, which takes effect this week, will be worth €130 a year.

The Department of Social Protection introduced the payment to help prevent isolation.

Qualifying Schemes for Telephone Support Allowance: State Pension (Contributory and Non-Contributory)

Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s Contributory Pension

Invalidity Pension

Disability Allowance

Blind Pension

Disablement Pension (Incapacity Supplement)

Deserted Wife’s Benefit

Widow’s, Widower’s or Surviving Civil Partner’s Contributory Pension under the Occupational Injuries Scheme.

It is designed to help with the cost of communications and home alert solutions like monitored burglar alarms.

The Department of Social protection has been in contact with the relevant people and the first payments of €2.50 per week will be made by Friday.

Minister Regina Doherty says the allowance is being brought in to help prevent isolation and to protect the most vulnerable in society.

There is no application process and eligible householders will receive it automatically as an additional sum on top of their regular weekly payment.