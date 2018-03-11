Alleged monitoring of Irish tech companies by Russia will be raised in Dail: Howlin

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin has said that he will be raising reports of alleged activities by Russian agents against tech companies in Ireland in the Dail.

Reacting to reports in today's Sunday Times Deputy Howlin said the 'deeply disturbing' claims of Russian sponsored activity in Ireland must be probed in the Dail.

"I will be calling on the Taoiseach and the Minister for Justice to make a statement on the issue and to answer a number of questions I have"

Mr Howlin then set out the following queries:

Is the reportage we see in the papers today broadly accurate?

How serious do the Irish authorities take the reports?

Have these matters been raised by the Irish Government with the Russian authorities?

Is he satisfied that An Garda Síochána are adequately resourced to deal with any potential threat?

What is being done to counter the threat?"

Mr Howlin went on:

"Any response to such reports should be measured and considered. But if this threat does exist it is critical that it is understood at a national level and that involves the Government making informatory statement to the Dáil."

