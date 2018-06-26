All smiles on both sides of border as best kept towns and villages announced

The sense of pride of the residents of a Co Antrim town was praised as it was named best kept town in Ireland.

The people of Randalstown were also praised by judges at Ireland's Best Kept Town Awards 2018 for working together to bring about "vast improvements".

Congratulations to Randalstown on winning the title of Ireland's Best Kept Town in the Small Town Category.

Not only did they win this prestigious title, they also achieved Best Overall!

Well done to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/dZmKFlsvNM — Antrim&Newtownabbey (@ANBorough) June 26, 2018

Making the award at a ceremony at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office on Tuesday, the judges praised the "active participation by all residents" and their "sense of pride".

Randalstown also won the Best Kept Small Town category before taking the overall title.

Among the other towns recognised included Banbridge, Co Down (Best Kept Large Urban Centre", Geashill, Co Offaly (Best Kept Village) and Ballina, Co Mayo (Best Kept Large Town).

Congratulations to everyone involved with Geashill Tidy Towns for winning Ireland's Best Kept Village at the Best Kept Town Awards 2018. pic.twitter.com/cJHumk9ZcZ — Geashill NS (@GeashillNS) June 26, 2018

Fantastic News for our wonderful town, as Ballina is crowned 'Ireland's Best kept large town in 2018' beating off stiff competition from Monaghan and Armagh#Loveballina https://t.co/TVKIrvR6UQ — Ballina Chamber (@ChamberBallina) June 26, 2018

The awards were a result of collaboration between the Northern Ireland initiative Best Kept Awards partnered with its southern counterpart, Tidy Towns.

Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council, who run the Best Kept Awards, said they are designed to recognise towns that have worked to improve themselves.

PA & Digital desk