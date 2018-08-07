All Irish tourists accounted for after Indonesian earthquake, ambassador says

All Irish tourists who were on Indonesia's Gili Islands when the earthquake hit on Sunday have been accounted for, Ireland's Ambassador to Indonesia has said.

According to Ambassador Kyle O'Sullivan, about 50 Irish people who were on the Gili Islands when the 7.0 quake struck "should now be off the islands if they wish to be".

Makeshift tents are erected for those affected by the earthquake in Sembalun, Lombok Island (Adrial Pranandi/AP)

A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing at least 98 people and shaking neighbouring Bali.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference damage was “massive” in the north of Lombok.

Some areas still had not been reached, with rescuers hampered by collapsed bridges, electricity blackouts and damaged roads blocked with debris.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland, Mr O'Sullivan said that of the Irish who were caught up, "about 30 of them got out on Sunday night late or early on Monday morning, but about 25 were stuck there and these are the people who were stuck on the beach for up to 36 hours in some cases".

"They were mostly taken off late last night or early this morning, so we've been going through our lists and as far as we can tell, all the Irish are now off the Gili Islands, but some would have been taken off as late as 4am or 5am this morning.

"There would have been another 50 or 60 or so around the region and in Bali," he said.

Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble at a mosque (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

"These islands are idyllic when your visit them, there are no cars, no airports, no modern conveniences so for holidays they're great," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"But when a crisis hits it's very, very difficult and the sudden movement of people trying to get off the island, I think there were about 1,500 tourists, overwhelmed the transport that was there.

"There was no electricity, no transport, but many peoples' mobile phones worked well so you had people on the beach who could phone out but who couldn't get access to power, water or shelter. so in many cases, they were in contact directly with families."

The Department of Foreign Affairs was providing assistance through its embassy in Jakarta, with a representative at the earthquake zone to provide direct support to Irish people caught up in the aftermath.

An EU consular helpdesk has also been set up at the airport to provide further assistance.

"Obviously, we put people into Lombok yesterday as quickly as we could and went through lists of people that we had and people who were reported to us and I think we have no matched everybody on the list, there may be one or two we haven't heard about but they have all made contact now," Mr O'Sullivan said.

He added that no Irish citizens had been seriously injured in the disaster.

"It is remarkable that there have been no foreigners among the dead or even seriously injured," he said.

"Among the Irish, we're looking at people with sunburn, exhaustion and cuts and grazes and no serious injuries."

Mr O'Sullivan said many of those who had left the islands had been taken to neighbouring island Bali, while some are at Lombok Airport waiting for flights.

He said that while local authorities are putting on extra flights, there may be a wait due to the shortage of flights.

"The Indonesians made a fairly significant effort to divert their resources to help tourists get off the island," he said.

A motorist rides past a house heavily damaged by the earthquake (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Digital Desk with additonal reporting from PA