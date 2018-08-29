All five floors of Belfast Primark collapsed in major blaze

Officials are meeting in Belfast this afternoon to discuss what can be done to support staff hit by a major blaze at Primark in the city centre.

Emergency services remain at the scene near Castle Street, which is still closed off.

Fire tore through the historic, five storey building yesterday as workers neared the end of a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michael Graham says the damage is severe.

"All of the floors have, to various degrees, collapsed and at the minute we are, together with structural engineers, assessing the external of the building to see whether it can be saved," he said.

Digital Desk